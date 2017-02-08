Most Romantic African Destinations To Celebrate Love This Valentine

Love is certainly in the air, and as the special day of celebrating love draws near, most of us are rampaging the internet for ideas of gifts to give and places to best express the unspoken language of love.

Whether planning to go on your knees on February 14th, a surprise getaway for your loved one or a special activity you have both planned to undertake, here are some of the most romantic destinations in Africa to rekindle the flame of your love.

Image by Mirelle

Franschhoek, Cape Town - South Africa

I am personally in love with Franschhoek, (and if spoilt for choice on how to treat me this Valentine), this is just the perfect getaway idea. The amiable town is a perfect painting of nature with the vine lands well terraced to give a perfect landing for lovebirds.

Enliven your love over a romantic dinner accompanied by South Africa’s finest wine at L'Ermitage Franschhoek Chateau & Villas . A spa treatment for the couple and an evening stroll along the property’s green fields overlooking the alpines will create abundant fond memories for the day.

Thompson Falls, Nyahururu - Kenya

Oh love! – An instinctual feeling so magical and tender. This Valentine, express your intense love to your special someone by escaping to one of Kenya’s magical and most romantic destinations. Nyahururu brings earth-shattering experiences that any couple would not miss to solidify their relationship. Romance in the face of the scenic Thompson Falls, as the water thunders 74m onto the Ewaso Ng'iro River. How Romantic! An evening of more romance at the Panari Resort Nyahururu will give a regal ending of a love-filled day. The quiet in the villas with views of the prairies provides the perfect privacy to adorn the romantic night.

Image Credit: Panari Resort Nyahururu

Zanzibar - Tanzania

“I've got the old man's car

I've got a jazz guitar

I've got a tab at Zanzibar

Tonight, that's where I'll be”

Billy Joel was all about Zanzibar. And oh the night on Valentine, perhaps, Zanzibar is where you want to be. Famously reputed for its romantic beaches, this Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa, is a classy destination to celebrate love. A hand in hand walk along the seashore as you enjoy the sunset or a beach candle-lit dinner, whatever your idea of romance, Zanzibar works it all out. Furthermore, enjoy massive Valentine’s Day deals as you engage in binding water adventures every step of the romantic way.

Image by Begun

Seychelles

The Island of romance, Seychelles is a must Valentine’s Day destination for the quixotic lovers. Go out of the way to give each other that dream romantic getaway in the tropical island. Fulfilling your love’s fantasy is the best Valentine’s gift ever, and how best than barefoot luxury alongside the turquoise seashores?

Image by Mirelle

Credit: Josephine Wawira