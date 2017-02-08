I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
8 February 2017

Facebook Launches Initiatives To Make Internet Safer, Better

By Ghanaian Chronicle

By Sebastian R. Freiku
FACEBOOK, which builds products that empower the community to stay in control, support each other during crisis and stay safe online, has launched a series of initiatives to help make the Internet a safer and better place for people especially children and the youth across Africa.

The said initiatives by which over 100 countries would participate in an effort to start conversation and help people think about the small steps they can take to stay safe online, are coordinated  by a joint Insafe/Inhope network with the support of the European Commission and National Safer Internet Centres across Europe and beyond.

This was contained in a statement dated February 7, 2017, to mark “Safer Internet Day” yesterday, in which Ms Akua Gyekye, Public Policy Manager Facebook Africa said every Facebook product has privacy and security built to protect one's information.

The statement said Facebook is providing financial and marketing support for patrons to raise awareness about online safety to promote the importance of online safety to students, teachers, parents and policymakers.

As a result, Facebook has redesigned its Safety Centre, an engaging resource to help people get the information they need about controlling their information and staying safe.

The Safety Centres walk one through the tools Facebook offers to control ones experience as well numerous tips and resources for safe and secure sharing which comes in over 50 languages in a mobile and step by step videos.

Facebook is consequently partnering with public sector agencies and non-governmental organisations from across Africa under the theme: “Be the change: Unite for a better Internet”.

In Africa, Facebook is working with partners  such as Watoto Watch in Kenya, The International Centre  for Leadership Development  and the Women's Technology Empowerment  Centre  in Nigeria, South Africa's Film  and Publication Board, JOXAfrica Association in Senegal, Tech Women Zimbabwe, as well as J. Initiative and Ghana Internet  Safety Foundation from Ghana to ensure the safety  and education of their communities and  address  the needs  of vulnerable  people.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the people who use Facebook. Every day people come to Facebook to connect with people and issues they care about and they should be able to do so in a safe, secure environment”, AkuaGyekye indicated.

Ms Gyekye said: “this is an opportunity to explore the role we all play in helping to create a better and safer online community.

“We are proud to work with young people, parents, careers, teachers, social workers, law enforcement, companies and policy makers to create and better internet”.

Mr. Emmanuel Adinkrah, Co-Founder and CEO  of Ghana  Internet  Safety Foundation noted that the massive support for this year's Safer Internet  Day is inspiring and added that: “it is  heartening to hear about the ways young  people are using technology to take  positive action online to empower each other and spread kindness” and encouraged patrons and all stakeholders  to help build a better internet  for all.

