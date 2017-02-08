Air Force Celebrates Peace Keeping Decade

Group Captain Fredrick Asare Bekoe (second from Left) poses with officers and men after the occasion

The Ghana Air Force on Tuesday held a brief ceremony dubbed, 'Mission Accomplishment' Parade for contingents who took part in the United Nations operations in Cote d' Ivoire (UNOCI) -Ghana Aviation (GHAV 19) at the Air Force base in Accra.

According to Base Commander, Group Captain Frederick Asare Bekoe, the event was held to welcome the last peace-keeping group- UNOCI-GHAV 19 home after its duty tour in Cote d' Ivoire.

The event was also used to celebrate a decade of successful peace-keeping operations by personnel of the entire UNOCI- GHAV Operations in the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire since violence broke out in that country in 2006 after elections.

The Base Commander, who paid glowing tribute to the personnel, who participated in the peace-keeping operations in the country, also called for observance of a moment of silence in remembrance of personnel who fell in the line of duty.

Group Captain Asare Bekoe explained that the Ghana Air Force provided helicopter services by air lifting relief items and medical supplies to both personnel and distressed persons in the war-torn country.

Director General-IPSO, Brig Gen CKAA Awity, lauded the men and women of UNICOV-GHAV 19 for what he described as their selfless effort and team spirit to restore peace to the country.

He urged them to put their expertise to good use in Ghana as the await future deployments to provide similar services.

“We are satisfied that you were part of the success story of UNOCI-GHAV which of course is an indication that your efforts have brought honour and dignity to your unit, the Ghana Armed Forces and the country as a whole, and there is no doubt that you won the admiration of the government and people of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire,” he remarked.

