Amidu Withdraws Suit Against Woyome

Former Attorney General Martin Amidu has back down on his desire to orally examine businessman Alfred Woyome over the GHC51 million judgment debt paid him by the state.

The anti-corruption campaigner who had filed a case at the Supreme Court seeking permission to interrogate the embattled businessman, told the court Wednesday that he was no longer interested in the case.

He explained he believes the Akufo-Addo-led administration will retrieve the state money which was wrongfully paid Woyome in judgement debt.

The single Supreme Court judge Justice Anin Yeboah who is hearing the case has therefore struck out the suit, Starr News' Wilberforce Asare reported from court.

Background

Mr. Amidu's application became necessary after the Attorney-General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong filed processes to discontinue with her own application for an oral examination of the businessman.

The court in its ruling read by Justice Anin Yeboah said the amount in contention was colossal and no serious effort hand been made to retrieve it since a Judgment was delivered two years ago ordering the retrieval of the money.

According to the court, Mr. Amidu is not retrieving the money for himself but for the State. Alfred Agbesi Woyome was ordered to appear for examination on 24th November, 2016.

-Starrfmonline