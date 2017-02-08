I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
8 February 2017

Over 200 State Cars Missing…Nana Addo Forced To Use His Private Vehicle!

By Daily Guide

Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin says over 200 official cars are nowhere to found at the seat of government, Flagstaff House.

The cars, which he said are part of the presidential pool of official vehicles, are missing from the Flagstaff House garage.

Subsequently, he said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been forced to use a 2007 model of a saloon car within Accra.

President Akufo Addo is currently using a 2007 BMW model purchased by the state during the Ghana @50 celebrations…That is what he is using. So where are the cars?” he questioned.

Speaking on NEAT FM's morning show dubbed Ghana Montie Eugene Arhin intimated that the president, when going on a long journey outside the capital, uses his own private vehicle for such official duties.

Just this last week Saturday, the president had to use his private Land Cruiser for an official duty in Kyebi. That is the same Land Cruiser he used during the campaign time” he told host Kwesi Aboagye

He strongly held the belief that government's decision to set up a committee to retrieve state assets suspected to be in the possession of some individuals in the previous administration will yield fruitful results.

-Peacefmonline

