Amidu withdraws suit to examine Woyome

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu, has withdrawn his suit at the Supreme Court in which he was seeking to examine businessman Alfred Woyome, over the delay in the repayment of the GHc 51 million judgment debt paid to him.

According to Mr. Amidu, his decision to withdraw the suit, was due to the change of government and the assurance by the new Attorney General to retrieve all judgement debts wrongfully paid to individuals.

Mr. Amidu filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to examine Alfred Woyome, on how he was going to pay back the money, after the Attorney General's office, led by the former Minister for Justice, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, discontinued a similar application.

Mr. Amidu’s application was granted, but later stayed, due to an application for a review of the decision of the court, and another suit by a private legal practitioner challenging the locus of the sole judge who ruled on the matter.

Alfred Woyome was paid GHc 51 million after claiming he helped Ghana raise funds to construct stadia for the hosting of the 2008 African Cup of Nations Cup.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court in 2014 ordered Mr. Woyome to pay back the money, after Mr. Martin Amidu challenged the legality of the payments.

Ahead of the elections, Mr.Amidu, had appealed to Ghanaians to vote against the Mahama-led administration to remove the purported state shield preventing Mr. Woyome from refunding the GHc 51 million judgement debt.

Following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) election victory, he has reminded the NPP government of its responsibility in ensuring that it retrieves the money with interest.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana