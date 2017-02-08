I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 8 February 2017 12:09 CET

Fluid catalytic cracking- Artist addresses Africa issues

By Luv News | Kwesi Debrah

The sight of yellow jerry cans, popularly known in Ghana as ‘Kufuor gallon’ evokes one general thought, water shortage.

For a post-graduate Arts student, however, the plastic containers go beyond water and related challenges.

Emmanuel Ocran of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology believes they represent Africa’s problems.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking is a contemporary art work that addresses Africa’s age-old and emerging problems.

It is constructed with jerry cans, interconnected to pipes.

It highlights themes of over- dependence ,health bureaucracy, inadequate infrastructure and slum upsurge.

Others are seemingly unbreakable colonial boundaries, ecology and corruption.

Scientifically, fluid catalytic cracking is a process of converting petroleum crude oil to more valuable gasoline and some gas products.

“ I am picking this understanding because of the issues this work concerns itself with and the break-down or explanation will gave us insight into issues of politics, society et cetera,” Mr. Ocran said.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

The coward men who die mamy times before their death,are mostly people who are only just covered with the skin of Men.
By: Francis Tawiah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img