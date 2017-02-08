Fluid catalytic cracking- Artist addresses Africa issues

The sight of yellow jerry cans, popularly known in Ghana as ‘Kufuor gallon’ evokes one general thought, water shortage.

For a post-graduate Arts student, however, the plastic containers go beyond water and related challenges.

Emmanuel Ocran of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology believes they represent Africa’s problems.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking is a contemporary art work that addresses Africa’s age-old and emerging problems.

It is constructed with jerry cans, interconnected to pipes.

It highlights themes of over- dependence ,health bureaucracy, inadequate infrastructure and slum upsurge.

Others are seemingly unbreakable colonial boundaries, ecology and corruption.

Scientifically, fluid catalytic cracking is a process of converting petroleum crude oil to more valuable gasoline and some gas products.

“ I am picking this understanding because of the issues this work concerns itself with and the break-down or explanation will gave us insight into issues of politics, society et cetera,” Mr. Ocran said.