Afoko At Korle-Bu

An Accra high court (Criminal Division) yesterday could not continue hearing the murder trial involving 52-year-old Gregory Afoko.

This is because the accused – who has been charged for the murder of Adams Mahama, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) – was still unwell and receiving medical care at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

This compelled the court, presided over by Justice L.L. Mensah, to adjourn sitting until February 17, 2017.

It may be recalled that at the last sitting it emerged that the health condition of Gregory was deteriorating.

He has since last year been spotting a swollen arm and has been receiving medical attention.

Chief State Attorney Matthew Amponsah had told the court that since the last sitting, Gregory Afoko had not been well.

He said his (Afoko's) health condition had been “deteriorating” and that the prosecution team was before the court for directions.

Osafo Buaben, lawyer for the accused, confirmed the poor health condition of his client.

Justice Mensah said the court did not have the latest comprehensive medical report on Gregory.

He had suspended the trial to enable Gregory to recover and ordered that the hospital should conduct a second medical examination on him (Gregory) to enable the court to decide on the way forward; and charged

the authorities at the prison where the accused is on remand to liaise with the medical officer.

Hajia Zainabu Adams, wife of Adams Mahama, has been the first prosecution witness since July 19, last year.

Zainabu told the court that her husband said the Gregory, who is the younger brother of Paul Afoko [suspended national chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)] and one Asabke Alangdi poured the deadly substance (acid) on her husband, leading to his death.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

