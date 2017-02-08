Tech In Ghana Confab Takes Off In London

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), in partnership with AB2020 and TEDxAccra, is hosting the first annual Tech in Ghana Conference in London this month.

Organized by AB2020, UKGCC and TEDxAccra, with support from the Department for International Trade (DIT) and Tech London Advocates, Tech in Ghana Conference in London will take place on Monday, 27th February, 2017.

First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Millison Narh and Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Enterprise Business Unit & Wholesale – the business arm of Vodafone Ghana, will be among the speakers at the conference.

Vodafone Ghana's Mobile Financial Services Director, Martison Obeng–Agyei, will also join a panel alongside WorldRemit CEO, Ismail Ahmed, Interpay founder Saqib Nazir, Zeepay founder & CEO Andrew Takyi-Appiah, and CEO of expressPay Curtis Vanderpuije, to discuss Ghana's nascent but fast-rising fintech industry.

Ms Angela Mensah-Poku said, “We are proud to be an integral part of the first Tech in Ghana Conference in the United Kingdom. With technology dictating the pace of everything under the sun, this conference could not have come at a more opportune time.

“Ghana has a plethora of innovative solutions that are yearning for global visibility and now is the time.”

BoG also celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and is a key regulator in Ghana’s tech industry.

Other recently confirmed attendees include Tom Ilube, founder of the African Gifted Foundation, which in 2016 opened the African Science Academy, Africa’s first STEM school for gifted and talented young women in Ghana.

The UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Ghana Adam Afriyie is to give an opening keynote at the event, which will also feature a Ghana tech initiatives showcase, and exclusive backstage interviews courtesy of TIGC production partners TEDxAccra.