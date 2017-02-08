Commerce Chamber Supports ‘One District, One Factory’

The Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI) says it will support the government to implement the 'One District One Factory' policy captured in the manifesto of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The STCCI has also pledged to help the government to implement its numerous policies to ensure the socio-economic development of the Western Region and Ghana as a whole.

The Chamber expressed happiness with the government’s decision to partner private local and foreign investors to develop large-scale strategic anchor industries to serve as growth poles for the economy.

According to STCCI, the ruling party indicated in its manifesto that the current government would enforce local content provisions by developing efficient and competitive local supplier networks for the goods and services that industry need.

“We will work closely with the government to ensure that the National Industrial Sub-contracting exchange becomes a reality.”

Ato Van-Ess, Chairman of the STCCI, made this known during this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Chamber in Takoradi.

Railways

He said the lack of a modern, integrated transportation infrastructure in the country was one of the weakest links in the nation’s development, lauding the current government for planning to develop a modern railway network.

“The Western and Eastern Lines will be completely overhauled. This will facilitate the haulage of bauxite, manganese, cocoa, cement, iron ore and other bulk commodities, as well as the transportation of people,” he added.

Mr Van-Ess disclosed that in order to play an active role to ensure a functional rail system in Ghana, the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce, which is STCCI's main partner, was relying on a German railway expert to kick-start discussions on achieving a functional rail network.

“As such, the government's creation of the Railway Ministry falls directly into STCCI vision of a functional rail system and we will ensure that we play active role in the success of the ministry,” he stressed.

Ports

Mr Van-Ess applauded the government's plan to continue the expansion of the ports and fully automate the process for clearing goods and vehicles which would lead to a reduction in port charges and fees.

He said that the expansion and modernization of the Tema and Takoradi Harbours in collaboration with the private sector would, among other things, help boost economic activities in the localities.

He pointed out that STCCI supports the government's initiative of relocating the headquarters of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to the Western Region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi