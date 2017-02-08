I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Kwahu Government Hospital (KGH) threatens strike over logistical challenges

By GNA

The Management of the Kwahu Government Hospital has threatened to embark on a strike, if government fails to provide them with logistics as well as replace equipment that are not functional anymore in the hospital.

Mr Kwame Ampadu, the Administrator for the Hospital said staff attrition is also one of the major challenges facing the hospital.

He said most of their vehicles especially their ambulance had broken down, forcing them to convert their hearse to an ambulance for emergency cases.

He further stated that they had not received any money from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for the past one year to run the hospital.

Mr Ampadu added that the hospital had been buying most of their essential drugs on hire purchase to run the NHIS programme, making them indebted to many pharmaceutical companies.

He said their only source of income come from the mortuary department, which is very minimal to sustain operations at the hospital.

He therefore pleaded with authorities of the NHIA and government to immediately release funds and post health professionals to the facility to enable them to carry out their duties effectively.

Health

