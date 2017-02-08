“Time With Jesus” Storms UDS - WA

Prophet Amana Mustapha, founder of ‘Time With Jesus Ministries’ storms the Wa Campus of the Unviersity for Development Studies for a 3-day prophetic ministry with power of the word taking dominion program. The program which is dubbed “Far Above Conference” is under the theme ‘Manifesting the Spirit’ and commences on 8th of February to 10th of February, 2017.

The program seeks to help Christians understand that “their believe in Christ solely place them on a standard which is spiritual and so the Christian has to understand that his life in Christ is lived mainly spiritual.”

This is the second time that the Ministry will be hosting such a program on the campus and the expectations of the students are high hoping that the 3days program will revive their spirit as they continue their stay on the campus for the rest of the trimester.