The Cause Of Deaths In The Country Not Hidden But Ignored

It's everywhere. It's in vaccines, medicine, foods, spices, household stain removers and elsewhere. It's extremely dangerous for aging brains and very young brains. Yet, we are exposed to dangerous "free glutamate" everywhere we go and it is slowly but surely destroying the minds of younger generations.

The human brain is packed with a substance that needs to be treated like a handle-with-care explosive.

Glutamate, one of the most abundant chemical messengers in the brain, plays a role in many vital brain functions, such as learning and memory, but it can inflict massive damage if it is accidentally spilled into brain tissue in large amounts.

MSG is not a nutrient, vitamin, or mineral and has no health benefits. The part of MSG that negatively affects the human body is the "glutamate", not the sodium.

The breakdown of MSG typically consists of,

78% glutamate

12% sodium

about 10% water

Any glutamate added to a processed food is not and can not be considered naturally occurring.

Natural glutamate in plants and animals is known as L-glutamic acid.

Our normal digestive process slowly breaks down this natural or "bound" glutamic acid and it is then delivered to glutamate receptors in our body and brain. Broken down this way, it is harmless. In a factory, however, the bound glutamic acid in certain foods (corn, molasses, wheat) is broken down or made "free" by various processes (hydrolyzed, autolyzed, modified or fermented with strong chemicals, bacteria, or enzymes) and refined to a white crystal that resembles sugar.

When our parents prepare food in the house and it does not taste delicious we do not enjoy it,the reason being that she did not add a spices to the food.

With this information I think that we should consider the kind of things we buy from the market or other shops, I always say the labels that reads MSG free is a way to trick you into believing that they don’t contain the chemical glutamic,but you surely take them unknowingly.

A label may say,

"yeast extract"

"calcium caseinate"

"beef flavoring",

...but the product still contains varying amounts of "free" glutamic acid.

This makes it very difficult for consumers who are trying to avoid it. It is also very dangerous for those who suffer severe reactions to it. Many people who are very sensitive to MSG experience respiratory, neurological, muscular, skin, urological and even cardiac symptoms.

So why is MSG even allowed into our food supply?

Because they can get us to eat almost anything. There is such an incredible amount of disinformation in the powers that regulate and control food, that they can get us to consume things with absolutely no nutritional value at all.

As long as manufacturing costs are minimized, and we keep buying their food, they'll keep making it regardless of the detriments to our health.

MSG has been proven to act as an excitotoxin which stimulates the reward system of the brain, so we think it tastes better (than it actually does) and consequently consume more.

The addition of MSG to food products enhances the taste. MSG functions by essentially tricking your body into thinking it have consumed foods high in protein. This can make your body crave more of the foods that contain the MSG. This is because glutamate is actually a protein.

According to "Guyton and Hall Textbook of Medical Physiology," since your body already produces glutamates, excessive consumption of MSG can potentially disrupt the natural order of the glutamate in your body. So with this evidence that our body naturally produces glutamates which essential the body how do we need to add artificial one to it to disrupt.

This is how MSG leads to obesity :

MSG is eaten

Cells in the arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus that produce dopamine and regulate appetite are destroyed

Hypothalamus becomes leptin-resistant

Glutamate activates AMPK, which slows metabolism AND desire for physical activity ("lazy mice")

The fat cells release leptin to stop AMPK, but the hypothalamus ignores the signal

Appetite stays high, activity is depressed. Calorie intake goes up, calories expended by metabolism go down, calories expended in activity go down

MSG although it is an amino acid, signals the pancreas to release insulin

Insulin drops our blood sugar - causing increased hunger at the same time it packs away excess calories as fat

Obesity

These are some of the things that contains MSG

Hair Care Products

Hair Shampoo

Hair Conditioner

Toothpaste

Teeth Whitening Agents

Fluoride Treatments

Teeth Cleaning Pumice at the Dentist

Medication

Gel Capsules (contains Gelatin)

Children's Cough Syrup

Ranch Salad Dressing (Most salad dressings are of concern, but Ranch is the worst.)

Vegetable Dips

All Flavored Chips

Sun Chips

Doritos

Flavored Potato Chips

Bouillon (including those that claim MSG Free)

Meat and Vegetable Stock and Broth (including those that claim MSG Free)

Baby Formulas and Foods

In fact it is not only this but also many other process foods because it is a flavor enhancer.

The Role of Glutamate in the Body

While your body requires glutamate for the normal functioning of your bodily processes such as energy production and protein synthesis, glutamate can cause harm to these same processes when present in your body in excessive amounts.

Your body, however, contains a natural system built into your cellular structure that monitors glutamate levels. The vast majority of glutamate exists inside of your body's cells where it remains essentially inactive.

On the other hand, the extracellular glutamate found in your body is the active type of glutamate because it responds to the glutamate receptors located on the surface of many of your cells.

As befits a potentially hazardous substance, glutamate is kept safely sealed within the brain cells.

A healthy neuron releases glutamate only when it needs to convey a message, then immediately sucks the messenger back inside. Glutamate concentration inside the cells is 10,000 times greater than outside them. If we follow the dam analogy, that would be equivalent to holding 10,000 cubic feet of glutamate behind the dam and letting only a trickle of one cubic foot flow freely outside.

A clever pumping mechanism makes sure this trickle never gets out of hand:

When a neuron senses the presence of too much glutamate in the vicinity - the extracellular

space - it switches on special pumps on its membrane and siphons the maverick glutamate back in

This protective pumping process works beautifully as long as glutamate levels stay within the normal range.

But the levels can rise sharply if a damaged cell spills out its glutamate. In such a case, the pumps on the cellular membranes can no longer cope with the situation, and glutamate reveals its destructive powers. It doesn’t kill the neuron directly. Rather, it overly excites the cell, causing it to open its pores excessively and let in large quantities of substances that are normally allowed to enter only in limited amounts.

One of these substances is sodium, which leads to cell swelling because its entry is accompanied by an inrush of water, needed to dilute the surplus sodium. The swelling squeezes the neighboring blood vessels, preventing normal blood flow and interrupting the supply of oxygen and glucose, which ultimately leads to cell death.

Cell swelling, however, is reversible; the cells will shrink back once glutamate is removed from brain fluids. More dangerous than sodium is calcium, which is harmless under normal conditions but not when it rushes inside through excessively opened pores.

An overload of calcium destroys the neuron’s vital structures and eventually kills it.

Regardless of what killed it, the dead cell spills out its glutamate, all the vast quantities of it that were supposed to be held back by the dam. The spill overly excites more cells, and these die in turn, spilling yet more glutamate. The destructive process repeats itself over and over, engulfing brain areas until the protective pumping mechanism finally manages to stop the spread of glutamate.

That’s precisely what happens in stroke or head trauma, each of which begins with a sudden injury to brain tissue that ensues when a blood vessel is ruptured or blocked by a blood clot.

In trauma, the damage is inflicted by a blow to the head. If the damaged area, called the core, is small and not located in a vital region of the brain, it might not cause major harm.

However, because the dead cells in the core spill out their glutamate, the core often becomes the center of a glutamate spill. While the center itself cannot be saved, the secondary damage triggered by glutamate release from damaged or dying brain cells could theoretically be prevented or at least limited, and perhaps even reversed.

Medical management can help to prevent further damage, but effective neuroprotective drugs have, so far, been hard to come by.

Now to stay healthy for longer you have to avoid some of this products from the producers. Health they say is a choice but it should be a choice for you it must be requirement or compulsory, don’t say it has been approved so it is good.

By Daniel Asiedu

A journalist and a health advocate

0543512777