General News | 8 February 2017 09:16 CET

Educationist bemoans use of traditional teaching methods in schools

By Ghana I Luv FM I Kwasi Debrah

An Education expert has described the traditional method of teaching using only chalk and blackboard as outmoded and a drudgery.

CEO of Digital Education Group, George Sackey observes many schools have not been able to explore modern technology, hence affecting teaching and learning negatively.

He was speaking ahead of the annual schools and educators conference in Kumasi

The summit, ‘Edufair’ is aimed at showcasing a wide variety of discounted products and services for schools.

The event which is organised and promoted by the Digital Education Group in collaboration with its international and local partners is under the theme, “Transforming your School and career through best.”

According to organisers, this year’s event will focus on topics such as Educational marketing Strategies, financing schools projects, buses and structured curriculum.

The topics will be presented by experts with strong expertise in best practices in education and organizational excellence.

