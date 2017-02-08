Twins Donate To Junior Girls Correctional Centre

It was the 18th birthday of twins Patricia and Trysha Dake and instead of blowing the money on a big party, the lovely twins rather spent it with Junior Girls Correctional Centre at Osu.

Patricia and Trysha together with their mates at Lancaster University Ghana last Saturday donated a deep freezer, ceiling fans, food items to the Correctional Centre made up of Shelter for abused children, Boys remand home and the South Labone girls vocational training centre.

In appreciation of Patricia and Trysha’s contribution, the children of the Correctional Centre did a choreography to the delight of the twins and other people who had come to support them.

To prove that they could also dance, Patricia and Trysha and the Lancaster University students put up a good performance as they danced to Cwesi Oteng’s I am a winner

Speaking in an interview, Patricia and Trysha said they their intention of donating is to encourage others to also come on board to support.

“If young girls like us have been able to support with the little we have, I believe corporate bodies and individuals can also come on board to help. We want to continue doing this for a very long time” they said.

Receiving the items, Headmistress of the home Love-Grace Ahiljah thanked Patricia and Trysha for the donation.

According to her, the donation will help a lot adding that they will be able to store their foods and enjoy some fresh air.

She however pleaded with individuals and corporate bodies to support them with whatever they have. “The school needs vehicles, laptops, disinfectants, gas cookers, blenders, plastic chairs, gas cooker etc. and we will be glad if we get them” she added.





