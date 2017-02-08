Nana Addo swears in second batch of Ministers

President Akufo-Addo has sworn in the second batch of ministers, charging them to immediately declare their assets.

The President believes the declaration will boost public confidence in the Ministers.

“You are now public officials which means that you are leading members of the public service… It is a calling; a noble one which has to be discharged with honesty, sincerity and humility. Some 11 days ago I swore into office, the first batch of Ministers of the Akufo Addo presidency. I made a speech on that occasion which I recommend to each of you, especially the need for rapid compliance with the requirements of asset declaration. I believe that virtually everything I have to say on this occasion can be found in that speech, which I hope you will read,” the President said at a short swearing-in ceremony at the Flagstaff house on Tuesday.

Environment Minister; Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Communications Minister; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Minister for Railways Development; Joe Ghartey were among the newly sworn-in Ministers.

President Akufo Addo further entreated the Ministers to work towards achieving policies that will make Ghanaians realize their dreams.

“The Ghanaian people, in their generosity have conferred on us; the New Patriotic Party and myself a huge mandate. They have placed squarely their faith in us to engineer the transformation of their social and economic circumstance that will lead to the progress and prosperity of our nation. We have to be up to the responsibility and work together in the spirit of genuine cooperation to realize their hopes. History demands no less from us.”

This swearing-in ceremony comes days after the first of batch of ministerial appointees were sworn in after they were approved by Parliaments Appointment Committee.

Full list of newly sworn-in Ministers

Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

Minister for Communications,Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda

Minister for Transport, Kweku Ofori Asiamah

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta

Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Joe Ghartey

Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Anthony Akoto Osei

Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Peter Amewu

Minister for Regional Re-organization, Dan Botwe

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

