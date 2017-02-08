Asante-Apeatu reshuffles Kofi Boakye, Dampare, others in massive police shake-up

A major shake-up of the Police hierarchy by acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante-Apeatu has seen COP Kofi Boakye and COP George Dampare moved to the National Headquarters of the service.

COP Kofi Boakye, who was the Ashanti Region Police Commander, is now Director of Research and Planning, a position currently held by COP Rose Bio Atinga.

COP Rose Bio Atinga is now the Director General, Technical.

The Ashanti Region Command is now taken up by DCOP Ken Yeboah who was regional Commander for Northern Region.

COP Kofi Boakye

Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College at Winneba, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, is now the Director General of ICT -- a position formerly held by the new IGP.

George Dampare

The shakeup reflects massive changes at the highest level that have been anticipated since the new IGP took over from John Kudalor.

There is also a new Director of the Motor Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD) in the person of DCOP Maxwell Atingane who was Commander in Brong Ahafo.

Former Director General (Technical), COP Frank Adu Poku, assumes the post of Director General Services.

Director General (Administration), COP Ransford Ninson will now in charge of Welfare as Director General.

Also moving from Accra is the Director General of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS), DCOP Ampah Benin to the Central Region as the regional Commander.

The job of PIPS Director General goes to DCOP Simon Yaw Afeku.

DCOP George Tufuor is now the Tema Region Police Commander.

DCOP Kwasi Mensah Duku heads down south to the Western Region as Commander leaving the Upper West Region. Paul Awini who used to be Regional Commander for Tema is now Director General for Private Security Operation.

Deputy Volta Region Commander ACP Nana Hinneh remains in the region and has been elevated to the position of Commander.

The new acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, on January 27, made his first changes at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service, a unit he once headed.

The Director-General of the CID, COP Prosper Agblor, was moved to head the Special Duties Department as the Director General, and his Deputy, ACP Dennis Ako-Dem, also moved to the Special Duties Department.

