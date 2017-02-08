Otiko evades Minority resistance to secure ministerial appointment

The minister-designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba, has been approved by Parliament after voting, Tuesday.

Because the Minority walked out of Parliament in opposition to her nomination, Madam Djaba needed to secure more than 50% of “Yes” votes to get the nod.

She obtained 152 votes in favour of her ministerial nomination, enough to put to rest the fierce resistance from the Minority to the ministerial appointee.

The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been working to get the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser dropped on grounds that she failed to do her mandatory one-year National Service.

The Minority also doubted the appropriateness of Madam Djaba’s temperament for the ministerial portfolio.

The Minority thought she came off as disrespectful of authority during her vetting.

She had described former President John Mahama as “wicked” and “evil” for allegedly running down a project meant to bring development to the three regions of the north and livelihood empowerment to residents.

Otiko Djaba stood by her utterances despite efforts by the Minority to get her to retract and apologise for them.

Her approval was deferred to today, Tuesday, February 7, 2016, after Parliament’s Appointment Committee failed to reach a consensus on her approval last week.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | george.nyavor@myjoyonline.com