Fred Asamoah appointed new Executive Director of COTVET

President Akufo-Addo has appointed a former Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), USA branch, Fred Kyei Asamoah, as the new Executive Director of the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET).

His appointment took effect from Monday, February 6, 2017.

Nana Akufo-Addo had earlier appointed Mustapha Ussif, as the the acting executive director of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

About Fred Kyei Asamoah

Mr. Asamoah is a pharmaceutical expect with experience, and of a proven track record in achieving results in drug design, public health, regulatory compliance and enforcement, policy planning and implementation, monitoring and evaluation, cooperate governance and strategic management.

He holds a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree at the University of Colorado, Denver Co, USA, having studied Public Health, Regulatory Compliance, pharmacogenomics/medication therapy management, diabetes education, ambulance care, hospital clinical practice, and drug information and management at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences.

He also holds Master of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte, USA as well as Bachelor in Pharmacy (Hons) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi.

Mr. Asamoah was the General Secretary of the Ghana Pharmaceutical Student Association from 1999 to 2000.

He has been recognized twice by CVS Health in 2015 and 2016 for “impact and contributions to service” due to leading team members in providing excellent service and being reported as having a positive impact on customer's lives.

The former NPP Vice-Chairman, USA branch, is also known for providing training strategies and performance coaching techniques that were featured in a video utilized to train both existing and new employees for CVS Health's in over 8,000 stores nationwide.

He is a licensed Pharmacist in Tennessee, Michigan and North Carolina. He also holds a Ghana Pharmacy Council License (PA 1880) and is a serving member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana.

Prior to his appointment by the President, he was the Regulatory and Compliance Manager, CVS Health, Charlotte, North Carolina.

He also served as the Pharmacy Manager, CVS Pharmacy from 2007 to 2014.

Between 2013 and 2014, Mr. Asamoah served as a Pharmacy Research Associate at the Stanley Regional Medical Center, Albemarle, North Carolina.

From 2005 to 2007, he worked as staff Pharmacist at the Wal-Mart Pharmacy in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

From 2004 to 2005, the pharmacy expert worked as the Programs Coordinator – Sub Saharan Aids Rescue, New York, New York.

In 2002 to 2004, Mr. Asamoah served as an intern at Edikay Pharmacy Limited, Kumasi where he was the Superintendent Pharmacist.

Mr. Asamoah when contacted on his new Appointment said he will work assiduously to ensure that the vision outlined in his political party's manifesto (NPP) is achieved.

The party in its 2016 manifesto said it will use technical and vocational education as a tool for job creation.

To that effect, the former NPP Chairman, USA branch, said he intends to do things differently using all the appropriate approach to harness all the potentials in the sector to ensure that the President's vision is achieved.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana