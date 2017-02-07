The Church Has Failed: Politicians, Ministers Pay Big To Churches...Pastors Don't Question Their Wealth

The church as you see it today as a social institution of change should not entertain politicians who grapple for top posts in the church since this act always make politicians corrupt.

This, according to, Apostle Francis Akwaboah Jnr., of the Christian Hope Ministry, located at Dansoman a suburb of Accra, has the potential to soil the image of the church because these politicians and ministers will pay big in tithes, offertory, among others to the church in attempts to cover their evil faces.

"Politicians will steal and pay big tithes and offerings in church and nobody in the church will question their sources of wealth. If we are to win the fight against corruption the Church should be more vigilant and monitor sources of wealth from which these so-called big men make their money."

Apostle Francis Akwaboah Jnr. was speaking to popular and controversial political journalist, Daniel Benin, aka Ohim on TV7 flagship program Monitoring Agenda.

According to the worried man of God, corruption battle should start from the church since all these big men including MPs, Ministers, among others all go to church.

"These politicians are to blame for the woes of Ghana, because truth is missing from their actions"

On churches that have commercialised people's problems in the church, by selling all kinds of concoctions, from stones to liquids to brooms to sticks etc., Apostle called on all these pastors to stop this practice since Jesus Christ did not use these methods to reach out to people in need.

"We are in the evil days my brother. The problem is money and the greed among today's generation but there is a punishment waiting for all these kinds of people. Dishonesty is really eating the better part of the Church," Apostle Francis Akwaboah Jnr., emphasized.