I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 7 February 2017 20:02 CET

President Appoints Lawyer Ampaw Special Prosecutor

By Daily Guide
Lawyer Akoto Ampaw
Lawyer Akoto Ampaw

President Akufo-Addo has settled on lawyer Akoto Ampaw as the first person to fill the position of Independent or Special Prosecutor, Starrfmonline.com can confirm.

The respected lawyer has defended media freedom over the years and is said to have “accepted the post” pending the processes in setting up the office.

“His knowledge in law is deep and has defended many people in court over human rights abuses,” a source within the corridors of power told Starrfmonline.com.

President Akufo-Addo had told the BBC that “…hopefully that person is going to be somebody who commands respect of the society and at the same time has an independent mind to make the decisions.”

“She-She” as Ampaw is warmly referred to by his close circles was part of the New Patriotic Party's legal team during the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court.

He is a partner of Akufo-Addo's law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Mr. Ampaw's latest case got the Supreme Court to order the EC to release collation sheets to the political parties prior to the December elections.

The government has promised to set up the Special Prosecutor's Office to prosecute public officials by the end of 2017.

-Ghanaweb

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

The gift to God which goes to Him (God)direct is to give Him (God) our hearts.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img