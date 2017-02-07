President Appoints Lawyer Ampaw Special Prosecutor

President Akufo-Addo has settled on lawyer Akoto Ampaw as the first person to fill the position of Independent or Special Prosecutor, Starrfmonline.com can confirm.

The respected lawyer has defended media freedom over the years and is said to have “accepted the post” pending the processes in setting up the office.

“His knowledge in law is deep and has defended many people in court over human rights abuses,” a source within the corridors of power told Starrfmonline.com.

President Akufo-Addo had told the BBC that “…hopefully that person is going to be somebody who commands respect of the society and at the same time has an independent mind to make the decisions.”

“She-She” as Ampaw is warmly referred to by his close circles was part of the New Patriotic Party's legal team during the 2012 election petition at the Supreme Court.

He is a partner of Akufo-Addo's law firm, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co.

Mr. Ampaw's latest case got the Supreme Court to order the EC to release collation sheets to the political parties prior to the December elections.

The government has promised to set up the Special Prosecutor's Office to prosecute public officials by the end of 2017.

