Business & Finance | 7 February 2017 20:02 CET

Uche Ofodile to head Facebook’s Express Wifi Africa

By CitiFMonline

The former Chief Marketing Officer of Vodafone Ghana Uche Ofodile, has been appointed by Facebook as its Regional Head, Africa for Express Wi-Fi.

Prior to taking over this position Uche Ofodile was the CEO of Tigo DRC.

Her key role at her new position – Express Wi-Fi will be to help expand connectivity to underserved locations around the world through Wi-Fi.

In a post on Facebook announcing her new position, Uche Ofodile who will be based in London, stated that Express Wi-Fi will also work to empower entrepreneurs.

”Not only do we aim to increase the number of internet users; we also help create and empower local entrepreneurs! I am so proud of the work the team has done so far and we will continue to build on this in Africa. I am super excited to be joining the team”.

Uche Ofodile holds a Bachelors degree in Political Science from the Ramapo College of New Jersey and attended the Columbia Business School- Columbia University, and studied Strategic Management under their  Executive Education program.


By:  Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

