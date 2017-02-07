Minority abstains from voting on Otiko’s approval

The minority in Ghana’s Parliament have abstained from voting on the approval of the minister-nominee for Gender, Women, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba.

The caucus said it will not be part of what it describes as an “illegality” to support Otiko’s approval since she confessed to not fulfilling her one-year mandatory national service.

The minority in Parliament at a sitting on Friday [February 3], rejected Otiko Djaba's nomination over her posturing when she appeared before the committee.

The nominee was queried by some of the Minority members on the panel for describing the former president as “wicked, evil and someone with a heart of the devil,” but she said she still stood by those words and will not apologize for them.

The minority also expressed concerns that Otiko Djaba had not undertaken her one-year mandatory national service because she had traveled out of the country.

The speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye ruled that, the House deferred sitting and vote on Otiko Djaba's approval on Tuesday, 7th February, 2017, since there has not been consensus on her approval.

But when her approval was put to a vote today, the entire minority members abstained from the voting, insisting that the majority would be committing an illegality if they approve her nomination regarding her failure to do her national service.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana