Frimpong-Boateng, Ursula Owusu, 4 others approved

Parliament has approved the nomination of six (6) more ministerial nominees to serve in the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The House, at its sitting on Tuesday [February 7, 2017], agreed by consensus to approve the Appointments Committee’s recommendation for the approval of all the six nominees.

The nominees are Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng (Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation), Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Minister for Communications), Joe Ghartey (Minister for Railways Development), and Joseph Kofi Adda (Minister for Sanitation and Water resources).

The others are Kweku Ofori Asiamah (Minister for Transport) and Kwesi Amoako Atta (Minister for Roads and Highways).

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, in his submission on the floor of Parliament during the consideration of the Committee’s report, said he believed that those who had been approved possessed the competence to promote development in their respective ministries.

He remarked that, one of the nominees, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng “has earned the respect of the Ghanaian public as a respected scientist. He has contributed immensely to the development of medicine particularly in the area of cardio and its related matters. We are encouraged that he will use science and technology to facilitate the development of our country.”

“We believe that the President has identified a very competent person by his standing with his knowledge of science. We will monitor what he does.”

Meanwhile, the House is yet to approve the nomination of the minister-nominee for Gender, Women, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba following a protest by the Minority side of the House over their inadequate numbers to vote on the approval of the nominee.

Otiko Djaba’s approval was first deferred last Friday [February 3], over challenges raised by the minority side of the vetting committee.

The minority in Parliament at that sitting on Friday [February 3], rejected Otiko Djaba's nomination over her posturing when she appeared before the committee.

The nominee was queried by some of the Minority members on the panel for describing the former president as “wicked, evil and someone with a heart of the devil,” but she said she still stood by those words and will not apologize for them.

The minority also expressed concerns that Otiko Djaba had not undertaken her one-year mandatory national service because she had traveled out of the country.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

