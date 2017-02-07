2017 Budget Would Capture Zongo Development Fund –Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated that the Zongo Development Fund, which is a policy championed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in its 2016 campaign manifesto would be included in this year’s budget.

He emphasized how the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government wants to upgrade the standard of living of Ghanaians, especially those in the Zongo communities.

The new government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to present to Parliament a budget statement for the year 2017.

This would be the first budget since the beginning of this administration, which is expected to capture the Zongo Development Fund promised by the NPP.

In an interaction with members of the Tijanniya Muslims group, who paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House yesterday, the Vice President indicated that the NPP would ensure that it lives up to expectations by establishing the Zongo Development Fund, to fulfill its promises to those living in the Zongos

That, he said, could be achieved with hard work, unity and togetherness, noting that the success of this government would be the success of all Ghanaians, including Muslims.

However, Dr Bawumia expressed gratitude to the group for taking time off their busy schedule to visit the Presidency, adding that the victory of the party came as Muslims dedicated time to pray to Allah to ensure the success and peace of the country in the elections.

Reaffirming the confidence of his government towards developing the Zongos, the Vice President cited the appointment of a Minister in charge of Inner Cities and Zongo Development, whose main duty would be to uplift the living conditions of the Zongos.

Meanwhile, a member of the leadership of the group, Sheikh Mutawakli, in his remarks said they had come to congratulate the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Bawumia for the victory chalked in last year’s general elections.

He expressed the profound gratitude of the group for the honor done them to be given an opportunity to visit the office of the President and have a discussion with the Vice President.

According to him, it was the first time after Dr Kwame Nkrumah that they had been allowed to visit the office of the President and given audience by the President or his Vice.

He urged Dr Bawumia to further engage them from time to time so that they could also share their ideas with the government.