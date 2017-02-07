Noguchi Research Meeting Restarts …Malaria and Bursuli Ulcers Lead Scientific Spotlight

Leading Ghanaian and European researchers have held a two-day meeting at the Noguchi Memorial Institute on the campus of the University of Ghana, on Monday, to review the latest clinical trials and studies of West African diseases.

Sponsored principally by the Volkswagen Foundation of Germany, the two-day meeting was kicked off by Professor Kwadwo Ansah Koram.

Leading the discussion was Bursuli Ulcers (BU), a very disfiguring skin condition, if not treated early.

BU is caused by bacteria in the water supplies, and many patients suffering from BU live in the Ga West District in the Greater Accra Region.

Scientists still do not know how the bacteria are transmitted from water to the sufferers, but they discussed several new treatment options.

In the not too distant past, BU patients needed to undergo a painful surgery and difficult skin graft to repair the damage.

In more recent years, doctors found that two antibiotic drugs, Rifampicin and Streptomycin, taken for eight weeks can be effective.

However, roughly 30% of patients suffer from serious side effects from these two drugs.

Fortunately, a fairly new treatment, using heated bandages to draw out the bacteria, and heal the wound has shown fantastic results.

The new therapy is almost 100% effective, if done correctly. The therapy needs no medicines or even electricity to work.

It is easy to apply and the heated bandage therapy works especially well for cases caught early and for children who can be allowed to run around, instead of sitting in a health care clinic bed all day.

The researchers stated that studies using Tuberculosis medicines as a possible vaccine against BU are being carried out, but to date, no existing drug has shown much promise to prevent BU.

On Tuesday, the scientists will review the latest in Malaria research, as well as several non-communicable diseases.

Since its founding in 1979, the Noguchi Institute has been at the cutting edge of malaria research. Speaking to the media, Professor Kwadwo Ansah Koram emphasized the importance of the Noguchi research efforts.

He reminded the media that it often takes years for clinic research to effect pubic life in Ghana, stating for example that after conducting serious scientific work on the positive value of mosquito nets over beds, it still took almost ten years for bedding nets to gain wide spread public acceptance and usage.

To close the Conference, there will be a debate- “Is Ghana Ready for the Outbreak of Any Deadly Disease?”

The debate will be judged by Professor David Ofori-Adjei, Dr. Sena Afua Dei-Tutu and Dr. Kyei Faried.

Let's hope that the answer is yes, and pray that we never need to find out for sure.