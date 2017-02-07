Father of cerebral palsy child calls for inclusive education implementation

Timothy Nakoja, father of a 14-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has said his family is forced to lock the child indoors to enable them to work and earn a living.

“We have tried countless times to get the boy admitted into school but to no avail, we are left with no option than to lock him up in a room while we go and earn a living on a daily basis,” he said.

Mr Nakoja was speaking in an interview with the media on the need for government to effectively implement the Inclusive Education Policy in Ghana.

“We were advised by a neurologist to send the boy to the mainstream school since it could facilitate his speech but we have been unsuccessful.

"First, we tried some private primary schools in our area, but they all rejected him, then we went to try at the Government school in our locality and they refused him admission,” he lamented

According to him, he had been to the Special Education Unit to talk with them on the issue, “we were referred to the National Resource centre where our son Eliezer was assessed and taken through a psychological test, we were then given a letter to go to Battor Special school but the school refused him admission on the basis that he was not toilet trained.”

“We have been to the Dzorwulu Special School on five occasions, we have been to Hohoe Special School, we have been to a Special School in the North, we have tried some private special schools, but they all give the same excuse, we do not have enough workers and cannot handle your child,” he added

He said his son who walked at the age of eight but can neither speak nor use his hands to feed himself. The frequent refusal to admit him had been attributed to the fact that he was not toilet trained and inability to speak.

“Nobody wants to deal with cleaning toilet on a daily basis, but he is a Ghanaian and has a right to education, I wish government could do something about this situation,” the emotional father said.

Mr Nakoja said he developed a spinal problem because of carrying the boy all the time, saying, “I am unable to sit for long hours and it is very difficult to carry him around hence the decision to lock him up in a room while I go and earn a living.”

He called on the government to recruit caregivers especially in government schools and in the special schools to enable them to work with children who have cerebral palsy.

“Children with cerebral palsy are also citizens of Ghana, they have a right to education and quality life, we need schools and centres that admit these children to at least enable parents to work,” adding that many parents are forced to abandon their career because they have children with cerebral palsy.”

Cerebral palsy is a neurological disorder that affects the movement and sometimes speech of children. It is the number one cause of disability in children.