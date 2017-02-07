Du Plessis dazzles as South Africa post 367-5 against Sri Lanka

South Africa's Faf du Plessis, bats during the One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka at the Newlands stadium in Cape Town on February 7, 2017. By RODGER BOSCH (AFP)

Cape Town (AFP) - Faf du Plessis hit his second century of the series as Sri Lanka's struggling cricketers found themselves on the end of another battering in the fourth one-day international against South Africa at Newlands on Tuesday.

Du Plessis hit a career-best 185, only three short of the South African record, as South Africa piled up 367 for five.

Already 3-0 up in what has been a one-sided series, South Africa took full advantage of good batting conditions after winning the toss.

Du Plessis made his runs off 141 balls and hit 16 fours and three sixes. He was caught at long-on off the first ball of the last over trying to clear the boundary with a hit which would have taken him past Gary Kirsten's long-standing South African best of 188 not out, made against the United Arab Emirates in Rawalpindi during the 1996 World Cup.

Du Plessis shared century partnerships with Quinton de Kock (55) and captain AB de Villiers (64).

Sri Lankan hopes flickered briefly when Hashim Amla was caught at first slip off Lahiru Kumara for one and South Africa were able to score only four runs in the first three overs.

But Du Plessis and De Kock quickly gained control, with the left-handed De Kock finding form for the first time in the series, reaching a half-century off only 40 balls as he and Du Plessis put on 100 off 87 balls for the second wicket.

De Kock hit seven fours and two sixes in his 46-ball innings before he was caught at slip off left-arm spinner Sachith Pathirana.

Du Plessis and De Villiers added 137 off 122 balls for the third wicket before De Villiers missed a sweep against Pathirana and was bowled for 64 off 62 balls. He hit four fours.

Pathirana was Sri Lanka's most successful bowler, taking two for 55 and conceding only two boundaries in his ten overs.