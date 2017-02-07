Open NDC Rule To Public Scrutiny

It is being played out as if it is a political game. But the seizure of state assets from a number of political activists recently, paints a more sinister picture than the political tag that is being forcibly attached to it.

To The Chronicle and many other Ghanaians who have the nation at heart, it is criminal to appropriate state assets for private use. That is why those who have appropriated state assets for their personal use after the change of government through last December's Presidential and Legislative elections should be prosecuted in addition to the seizure of those properties.

The story doing the rounds that some state registered vehicles are losing their Chasis numbers while finding new owners, ought to be investigated thoroughly and the culprits brought to book. Change of guards at Flagstaff House is no signal for individuals to divert state assets for their personal use.

Invariably, when attempts are made to retrieve those assets wrongly appropriated, political opponents are quick to label the retrieval process as witch-hunting.

In any case, the fact that witches have never been agents of positive change has been well chronicled in our societal norms. That is one reason why hunting for witches ought not create much problem in society.

One issue engaging society at the moment is the perception that a number of state assets have found their way into wrong hands, following the change of government last December.

One fact we cannot gloss over is that a lot of water has gone under the bridge, quite a volume of it, very muddy. The case of Woyome and many dubious judgment debts tell their own stories.

At the week-end, Prof. Stephen Adei, former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Public Administration in Accra, took a critical look into the eight years of NDC rule and concluded that some officials of the political party founded by Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings might have misappropriated state resources for their private use.

At a public forum in Accra, the former rector asked the new administration to open an official enquiry into how state resources were misapplied.

Read his lips: “I think that the NDC administration which has just left office must be investigated to serve as a warning to the NPP administration, that when they are going, they will also be held accountable. This is not a witch-hunt,” he asserted.

Mr. Adai said Ghanaians would never have confidence in the political system of this country unless the immediate past was open to scrutiny.

“It is inconceivable that deputy ministers, in just four years, had three houses in East Legon and the rest,” he said.

The Chronicler sides with the former rector and accordingly invites the administration of President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to set the mechanism in place to look into the immediate past, with the view to correcting the many mistakes, in order to clean the slate.

The past administration promoted corruption, cronyism and outright thievery on such a grand scale that at the end of the era, state resources have been stretched to their elasticity limit, while people, who previously never held any steady job, are suddenly the nouveau riche of society.

It is instructive to recall one episode in the immediate past when Deputy Minister Samuel Okudezeto-Ablakwa, a man who was almost unknown to the taxman before his appointment barely four years later, left a hefty GHc25,000 in his car at the car wash, after a rendezvous in his constituency in the Volta Region.

In any other society, there would have been a public enquiry into the circumstances under which such an amount of money was left in the car. The taxman would have been interested in that interesting development.

We would like to believe that it is not too late for the people of this country to be educated on the magic wand that made it possible for people to become rich overnight.

We are told that the new Minister for National Security has ordered the return of five vehicles allegedly seized from the house of Mr. Kofi Adams, National Organizer of the NDC.

Apparently, the minister is convinced that the vehicles are the personal property of Mr. Adams. While The Chronicle cannot challenge the decision of the minister, we believe it would be instructive to allow Mr. Adams to educate Ghanaians on how he came to acquire those vehicles within that period.

With the story of 'create loot and share' doing the rounds about the administration of the NDC in the immediate past, we believe it would be in the interest of the new administration to give officials of the NDC the opportunity to defend how some of them acquired their huge assets.