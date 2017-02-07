HonAndahStatement: Hon. George Andah Takes On Kasoa-Winneba-Berakutraffic In His First Statement

The Member of Parliament who prior to his political sojourn, had been adjudged a "CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the year", has been directly engaging extensively with his constituents on various platforms and recently included social media engagements.

Just a few days after asking constituents on his Facebook page, to state their challenges and proposed solutions regarding the Kasoa-Winneba and Awutu Breku traffic congestion, the legislator brought the issue before the house.

His statement which was delivered on Tuesday 7th Feb 2017, highlighted the economic effects on this congestion; as Hon. Nenyi George Andah shared a few experiences of his constituents. During the delivery of what seemed like a well researched speech, the legislator listed ways in which the congestion affects motorist and other road users, stating that, "These inconvenient situations can be avoided".

Hon. Andah did not just allude to the problems, but he listed a few well thought out solutions. "Mr. Speaker, at the end of the day, my goals are quite straightforward; safety, security and the social/economic wellbeing of our people", he emphasized.

The statement seemed to have been welcomed by both sides of the house and the countries youth, as #HonAndahStatement became a twitter trend.