Headlines | 7 February 2017 14:28 CET

We’ll arrest those seizing state assets unlawfully – Police

By CitiFMonline

The Police Administration has commenced an operation to arrest individuals who have raided government installations and private properties in the name of protecting state assets.

The Police in a statement stated that, such actions were criminal in nature and a breach of peace.

“It is an offense for any person or group of persons to take the law into their own hands and invade people's homes and workplaces under the pretext of retrieving stolen state property,” the Police stated.

Perpetrators of these unlawful entries and seizures of state institutions and the other person's belonging, could be held for criminal offences of unlawful entry and stealing, the Police warned.

The Police also say, “anyone with information about any act of criminally, including the alleged stealing of any state property by any persons, be they public official or private individuals, should report the matter to the nearest Police Station or CID Headquarters, Accra for the necessary action.”

The warning by the Police follows the latest report of the aggressive take-overs of the offices of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in Tamale by some pro-New Patriotic Party youth.

These youth have maintained they are only trying to protect state assets from some unscrupulous elements in the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) Government.

Government has also set up a task-force with the sole mandate of retrieving state assets unlawfully being held by individuals.

Find below the full statement from the police:


By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

There is an exception in every rule.
By: Francis Tawiah
