Africa | 7 February 2017 14:01 CET
Malawi court allows Madonna to adopt twin girls: official
Blantyre (Malawi) (AFP) - A court in Malawi on Tuesday approved Madonna's request to adopt two four-year-old twin girls, adding to the two other children that the US pop superstar adopted previously from the country.
"I can confirm that Madonna has been granted an adoption order for two children," judicial spokesman Mlenga Mvula told AFP, adding they were twins called Esther and Stella.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.