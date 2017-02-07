I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Africa | 7 February 2017 14:01 CET

Malawi court allows Madonna to adopt twin girls: official

By AFP
US pop superstar Madonna adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009. By AMOS GUMULIRA (AFP/File)
US pop superstar Madonna adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

Blantyre (Malawi) (AFP) - A court in Malawi on Tuesday approved Madonna's request to adopt two four-year-old twin girls, adding to the two other children that the US pop superstar adopted previously from the country.

"I can confirm that Madonna has been granted an adoption order for two children," judicial spokesman Mlenga Mvula told AFP, adding they were twins called Esther and Stella.

