Nat'l Security Storms Agyenim - Boateng's Home For Missing Cars

James Agyenim Boateng, former aide to Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, has revealed that some National Security operatives were at his home on the morning of Tuesday, 7 February in search of missing state cars.

This brings to three officials of the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) government who have had their vehicles seized under the Akufo-Addo-led government. Last week, some armed military men stormed the home of Kofi Adams, the NDC’s National Organiser, to confiscate some vehicles suspected to be state properties.

There were also reports that the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, had his cars seized.

Mr Agyenim-Boateng tweeted on Tuesday: “National Security officers came to my home at 6am. They were looking for ‘missing’ cars.”

Meanwhile, the government has formed a task force to retrieve all state properties in the hands of former government officials.

The task force is made up of personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Revenue Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), and the Office of the President.

The taskforce is mandated to retrieve movable and immovable assets and state assets which are still in the possession of past government officials.