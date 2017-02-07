Girls Girls For Nana Addo Petitions Parliamentary Vetting Committee Over Otiko

A Pro-NPP Ladies' Group, Girls Girls For Nana Addo has petitioned the Vetting Committee of Parliament over the recent brouhaha surrounding the nomination and vetting of the Minister-designate for Gender and Social Protection, Mad. Otiko Afisah Djaba.

The Group is not happy about what it says was the deliberate ploy by the Minority in Parliament to stall the approval of the nominee to enable her execute her duties.

Below is the statement

PETITION TO THE APPOINTMENTS COMMITTEE OF GHANA'S PARLIAMENT RELATIVE TO MADAM OTIKO AFISA'S VETTING

The Chairman of the Appointment Committee, the "GIRLS GIRLS" for Nana Addo, wishes to bring to your attention the brouhaha that has surrounded the just-ended vetting of Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba and the question of whether she be approved or not.

The Chair, it would be recalled that during the vetting, Madam Otiko answered a question on whether she had done her national service: truthfully she said No!, because at the time she was not in the country.

The Chair, too, it would be recalled that madam Otiko was referenced to comments she made in the heat of the run-up to the 2016 General Elections. As a matter of fact, she took full responsibility for those comments and made it clear what engineered those comments. She was further probed that she may retract those comments, but she said matter-of-factly that she don't regret those comments she made.

The, Chair, we were knocked to our feet when we learnt later from Joy News Parliamentary Correspondent_ Joseph Opoku Gakpo that, other Nominees who appeared before the appointments Committee with Madam Otiko and those who later appeared before the committee had been approved but her.

The Chair, Joy News parliamentary Correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo cited reasons relative to her : 1.inability to fulfill her national service and her 2. refusal to retract comments she made against ex-president Mahama during the run-up to the 2016 elections as the reasons for the stall in her approval or otherwise.

The Chair, assuming without necessarily admitting to the above reasons cited as the cause for the stall in madam Otiko's approval or otherwise...

we would like to show you clear parliamentary anteriority of nominees who didn't fulfill their national service obligations but were subsequently approved by these same stock of Appointments Committee of Ghana's Parliament .

First and foremost, The Chair, it was clear that a nominee ,Mr. Oti Bless forfeited his national service but was eventually approved by parliament. Too, Mr Oti Bless was part of the infamous "Montie 3" who hurled barrage of salvos at the Supreme Court Judges... this act albeit, he was approved by parliament.

The Chair, in the just recent past, your Committee approved the nomination of Mrs Shirley Ayorkor Bothwey, whose appearance before your committee made it a public knowledge that she had also forfeited her national service because she was not in the country.

The Chair, what then happened to precedence? Or we've dawned into an "epoch of selectivity"

The Chair, it would be helpful to our discourse to remind you of hate speeches, attacks, insinuations, vilifications and intemperate words employed by some of the members on your committee during the"struggle for power", albeit, their nominations were approved.

The Chair, to the extent that when the Lives of our Supreme Court judges were threatened with the Chief Justice slapped with rape, we had members on your committee gathering people to sign a petition to get the "infamous montie 3" out of prison which they succeeded.

The Chair, it is rather curious to have people in this bracket talk about MORALS, really? We are sorry Mr. Chairman, these men lack the moral high ground to teach madam Otiko any lessons in morality.

The Chair, we the GIRLS GIRLS FOR NANA ADOO are so proud of Madam Otiko and briefly will show you why.

First, she demonstrated to the young ladies the need to be STORNG WILLED AND ASSERTIVE

Second, the need to take responsibility for your actions and words.

Third, she demonstrated to the young ladies the need to take decisions upon convictions and not convenience.

Mr. Chairman, these traits, tenets and values from madam Otiko is riveting and for a very long time few women have been able to hold on to it, because most often than not women in possession of such traits and values are tagged as disrespectful, arrogant and are given heavy fist by their male counterparts.

The Chair, we trust your high office and we are hopeful that the candidature of madam Otiko Afisa Djaba would be approved .

Regards

GIRLS GIRLS FOR NANA ADDO

MAAME YAA DUFIE