Vetting Live: Isaac Asiamah takes seat, Black Stars matters set to dominate

11:45

The nominee is taking the members through his CV and his professional career. He is described by the chair of the committee as a career politician due to his activities in the New Patriotic Party.

The Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah has taken his turn on the hot seat of ministerial nominees to be grilled by members of the Appointments Committee of Parliament. Key on his vetting will be the Black Stars and the just ended Nations Cup held in Gabon in which the Black Stars placed fourth. Myjoyonline.com will provide live updates on the vetting

