Second edition of Techpreneur magazine launched

The second edition of 'Techpreneur', a free digital magazine aimed at promoting Ghana's booming tech industry was launched over the weekend by Techbit Consult (an IT firm that helps small businesses leverage technology to improve their operations).

This follows the great reception of the maiden edition which was released in August last year. The company expects the digital magazine to appeal to a growing number of readers accustomed to consuming media online, particularly young people between the ages of 16 and 34.

This digital magazine once downloaded, can be read on any device with a PDF reader. The team however promises to release its third issue in April with an interactive app to improve readers' experience.

“We believe the app will be more engaging to the new generation of readers emerging and would go a long way to advocate our cause,” said Techpreneur publisher Clement Fianko.

Appealing to Internet advertisers, whose clout is growing, is also part of the equation. The company plans to incorporate ad-sponsored links in its new app.

The second edition of the magazine features pre-eminent tech professionals like Silicon Valley techie Paul Miller and Founder of SIKA (a personal finance app that is set to change the way Ghanaians bank), Tracy Kyei; Marketing Manager of Samsung Electronics West Africa, Thomas Oppong; Founding editor of Alltopstartups.com (a platform which shares resources young entrepreneurs need to start and grow successful businesses) amongst others.

Also in the magazine is an exclusive interview with a young Ghanaian hacker who claims to have hacked the biggest financial institution in the country and number of prominent websites home and abroad.

“Hacking is a very sensitive issue to touch on but apparently there are lot of businesses online who don't take cyber security seriously as they should and our skilled hackers who bring these lapses to light are undervalued and deemed misfits,” Fianko continued.

The magazine in addition speaks to Ghana's mobile money interoperability setbacks and highlights some of the country's promising startups and gadget reviews.

Asked why the magazine is free and how it's financed, Clement Fianko answered; “we want to make it easily accessible predominantly to high school and college students whom we are seeking to ingrain the ethos of innovation and entrepreneurship. Financing is a bit of a challenge now but we are hoping to get a number of industry players on as sponsors in exchange for advertisement on our platform”.

As of now, readers can download the free digital magazine on the company's website: www.techbitconsult.com and relish on this informative and exhilarating issue.

–