General News | 7 February 2017 12:41 CET
#GhVetting: Afriyie-Akoto’s 153 questions in 4-hours [Infographic]
The Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee to justify his nomination for the portfolio last week.
He spent almost 4 hours answering 153 questions in total. Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu asked about 40% of all the questions.
The infographic below has details of his time before the committee.
–
By: Mawuli Tsikata & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana
