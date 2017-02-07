I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 7 February 2017 12:41 CET

#GhVetting: Afriyie-Akoto’s 153 questions in 4-hours [Infographic]

By CitiFMonline

The Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee to justify his nomination for the portfolio last week.

He spent almost 4 hours answering 153 questions in total. Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu asked about 40% of all the questions.

The infographic below has details of his time before the committee.


By: Mawuli Tsikata & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

Human suffering on this planet is often caused by human error,incompetence and selfishness
By: akoaso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img