GhVetting: Afriyie-Akoto’s 153 questions in 4-hours [Infographic]

The Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto, faced Parliament’s Appointments Committee to justify his nomination for the portfolio last week.

He spent almost 4 hours answering 153 questions in total. Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu asked about 40% of all the questions.

The infographic below has details of his time before the committee.

By: Mawuli Tsikata & Caleb Kudah/citifmonline.com/Ghana