Rot At SHC

Workers of State Housing Company Limited (SHC) are calling for the immediate interdiction of Isaac Nai, the General Manager, Finance And Administration and three other staff of the company whose actions they describe “as inimical” to the company's survival.

The others are Edward Sowah, Land Surveyor; Bright Nutakor, Purchasing Officer and Mrs. Gloria Arthur, the Human Resource Manageress.

According to the “concerned workers” the continuous stay of the 'quartet' in the company will collapse it and not help in the NPP government's resolve to revamp and sustain the growth of SHC.

Rot

In a petition to the President dated January 27, 2017, the workers said in November 2016 prior to the election, Nai, Gloria and Bright hurriedly went to purchase solar panels worth $225,000, a deal purportedly supported by the board chairman of the company although it is not part of the SHC’s core mandate.

According to the petition copied to the Senior Minister and the sector minister, Nai on his own distributed some of the panels to some of the board members.

“It is disheartening and sad to note that these solar panels are being wasted because they are packed in an untidy condition not knowing what to do with them” adding that “the company does not need the panels; what a financial loss to the company and the nation as a whole”.

The petitioners stated that the purchase was not budgeted for, insisting that the deal was a calculated attempt to grab some money from the company.

In the view of the concerned workers, the purchase should be investigated because it was not ordered by the management of the company neither did it go through any procurement procedure.

The concerned staff stated that there were records of indiscriminate sale of SHC properties which have been repossessed from previous lease holders, notable among them being plot numbers 27, 28, 29 and 30 all at Labone Estates in Accra.

The workers argued: “Nai and Edward sold these properties at very low prices to their cronies and pocketed the large portion. It may interest you to know that these sales were done without the knowledge of the General Manger for Operations, A. K. Boateng and Edward Awuah, the Estates Manager who Nai threatened to transfer to Koforidua if he (Awuah) challenges him”.

NDC Boys

The concerned staff among other grounds for interdiction contended that Nai, an avowed NDC kingpin and alleged protégé of Mark Nii Akwei Ankrah another sympathizer of the NDC, is occupying a new position created by the NDC government.

“Isaac Nai, the General Manager, Finance and Administration, a position which hitherto did not exist in the company but created by the NDC government just to give job to the boys, allegedly perpetuated fraud, including massive corruption against SHC”.

The petitioners continued: “Nai and the former Managing Director Mark Ankrah allegedly entered into shoddy deals and agreements with SDTM, the company that has virtually taken over SHC head office.”

SHC As Collateral

The petitioners disclosed that the 'two NDC paddies' guaranteed $2.6 million loan facility for a private contractor stressing that as a result of a breach of contract, the deal between the parties landed in court with the court ordering SHC to pay the money.

As at now, the ailing State Housing Company has paid $100,000 of the money as directed by the court, a clear case of causing financial loss to the state.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com