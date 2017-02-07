Confusion Rocks Government Appointees



CONFUSION MARRED the inauguration of Government Appointees into Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Tema Municipality of the Greater Accra Region as a result of people challenging the appointment of some of the nominees.

The nationality of an appointee was challenged as well as the party membership of another during the inauguration.

Earlier in the morning, a group calling itself the Invisible Forces descended on the premises of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) and attempted to stop the inauguration but they were unsuccessful.

Police personnel in the Tema Region moved quickly to stop the seeming invasion and ensured that sanity prevailed throughout the ceremony.

Aside the hullabaloo generated by the Invisible Forces, some assembly members believed to be associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenged the nationality of Antonio Jose Matos Fernandez, a Portuguese who had naturalised in Ghana since the year 2006.

There was a serious debate prior to the inauguration of the 15 government appointees to join their 32 colleague assembly members in the house.

However, Mr. Fernandez, a party member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tema West Constituency confirmed his nationality with authentic documents bringing the challenge to an end.

Prior to that, Osaman Ahitey's eligibility as a member of NPP was also seriously contested by some appointees and assembly members from the Tema East Constituency.

Nene Ofoe Teye IV, Chairman of the NPP in the East Constituency who is also an appointee was of the view that Mr. Ahitey was not a party member and cannot represent the party as an appointee.

Speaking with the DAILY GUIDE, the Chairman pointed out that a petition has been filed at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, the Regional and National levels of the party to reject Mr. Ahitey's appointment.

Angry party supporters expressing their displeasure at KKDA.

According to him, he has never seen the appointee in any of NPP's activities in the constituency as a chairman.

But Mr. Ahitey however, clarified that he had always been with the party and is a known party member that was why the Regional Minister designate, Mr. Ismael Ashietey appointed him to represent the party at the assembly.

Notwithstanding the earlier misunderstandings, all the 15 appointees were peacefully inaugurated.

Their oath of allegiance, secrecy and appointments were taken by His Worship McAli Junior, Magistrate of the Tema District Court.

At the Kpone-Katamanso District Assembly (KKDA) where 9 names were presented for inauguration only 7 appointees were inaugurated.

Confusion characterized the inauguration as some party supporters were against the appointment of Mr. David Q. Annan, former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Tema and called for his removal.

According to them, Mr. Anann has dissociated himself from all political activities of the NPP before and during the campaign and cannot rejoin the party immediately after winning elections.

At the Ada East District Assembly angry NPP supporters numbering about 100 and wearing red armbands attempted to disrupt the inauguration. They accused the constituency executives of hand picking the appointees who they perceived to be their friends without considering the grassroots supporters.

However, the intervention of Devine Otu Agorhom, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate of the Sege Constituency brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, the inauguration of 7 appointees went on smoothly.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema

