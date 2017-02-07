KNUST SHS Wins Ashanti Independence Debate

Students of KNUST during the debate

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Senior High School (SHS) has won the 2017 Super Zonal Independence Debate for second circle schools in the Ashanti Region.

The Kumasi-based school beat schools like Osei Tutu SHS, Kwaman Presby SHS, New Edubiase SHS, Konongo-Odumasi SHS and Aduman SHS to win the competition with 40 points to enter the national competition.

It took home a 21-inch television set and a certificate, while the other five schools also received certificates for taking part in the competition.

Osei Tutu SHS placed second with 38 points while New Edubiase SHS took the third slot with 37 points.

Kwaman SHS secured the fourth position with 35 points, with Konongo-Odumasi SHS and Aduman finishing fifth and sixth positions with 32 and 31 points respectively.

The Kumah Minta Hall of the Kumasi Technical Institute where the debate was held went agog after the KNUST SHS debaters were declared winners.

The debate, which was held on the topic: 'That the Rapid Development of a Country Depends Solely on Politicians,' formed part of the country's 60th Independence Day celebration.

Kofi Opoku Agyemang, Coordinator of the debate, told DAILY GUIDE that the winners would represent the region in the northern zone of the national debate.

He called for sponsorship for the debate to foster unity among students and encourage them to read extensively.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

