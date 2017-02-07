State Attorney Collapses In Court

Rebecca Aryitey-Smith, a state attorney, narrowly escaped death yesterday when she collapsed at the high court complex in Accra.

The state prosecutor who had come to the Criminal Court 4 is said to have walked from the Attorney General's (AG’s) office to the court due to the unavailability of a vehicle.

Proceedings in the court, presided over by Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden, were suspended as fellow lawyers, including the former Narcotic Control Board Executive Secretary, Akrasi Sarpong, administered first aid to Ms. Aryitey-Smith until the paramedics at the ground floor of the building arrived at the seen.

Ms. Aryitey-Smith was subsequently taken away in a wheelchair to the clinic at the court premises for further treatment.



By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com

