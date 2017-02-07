I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 7 February 2017 10:56 CET

State Attorney Collapses In Court

By Daily Guide

Rebecca Aryitey-Smith, a state attorney, narrowly escaped death yesterday when she collapsed at the high court complex in Accra.

The state prosecutor who had come to the Criminal Court 4 is said to have walked from the Attorney General's (AG’s) office to the court due to the unavailability of a vehicle.

Proceedings in the court, presided over by Justice Charles Edward Ekow Baiden, were suspended as fellow lawyers, including the former Narcotic Control Board Executive Secretary, Akrasi Sarpong, administered first aid to Ms. Aryitey-Smith until the paramedics at the ground floor of the building arrived at the seen.

Ms. Aryitey-Smith was subsequently taken away in a wheelchair to the clinic at the court premises for further treatment.

 
By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson 
jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com
 

