Woman Killed At La Beech

The body of a woman believed to be in her mid 30s has been discovered at the La Beach Tower in Accra.

The body of the woman, yet to be identified, was reportedly discovered lying naked by the seashore.

Some observers were of the opinion that she was washed ashore perhaps having drowned while swimming in the sea, but others who claimed they spotted her earlier in the day, believed she might have been murdered and dumped there.

Nii Okaidja, a resident, told DAILY GUIDE that the woman, with a short African hair cut, was spotted in the area two hours before her body was discovered.

He said the deceased, believed to be an epileptic patient, was walking towards the Beach Tower and looking well.

“We saw her walk to the beach and in less than two hours, her body was discovered,” Nii posited and debunked the assertion that the woman was washed ashore after drowning.

“Normally, when someone is carried away by the sea, it takes days for the body to be discovered; and even sometimes it is discovered at a different location. With this instance, the woman was spotted around the area moving towards the beach, and in less than two hours, her body was discovered,” Nii Okaidja wondered.

When contacted, the La District Police Commander, Superintendent Joseph Owusu Bempah, said the police did not suspect any foul play but would wait for the autopsy report to prove otherwise.

He said the deceased is not a known person in the area and so the body had been deposited at the Police Hospital for autopsy.

“Nobody has so far come to identify the body and we are calling on families whose kinsmen are missing to contact the La police as soon as possible,” he appealed.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

