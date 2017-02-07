‘No Discrimination’- Bawumia Declares

Dr Bawumia (in suit) in a pose with leadership of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has assured Ghanaians that the Nana Addo administration would not discriminate against any Ghanaian or group of persons based on politics, religion and ethnicity.

Instead, he said “we are here to work for the people of Ghana; north, south, east and west without discrimination on the basis of religion, on the basis of ethnicity. We are here to work for all of Ghana, and this why we are asking everybody to join Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to work for Ghana…that is paramount in our objectives.”

He disclosed this when the leadership of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council of Ghana paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House yesterday.

Agenda

Addressing the leadership of the Council, Dr Bawumia indicated that “there is an agenda, which is an agenda for building Ghana, rescuing our economy, helping the poor people of Ghana so that we use the wealth of Ghana to remove poverty and create jobs that will benefit everybody.”

“For Muslims, in particular, we have stated that we are going to make sure that where most of people live, a lot of the Zongos, we will establish a Zongo Development Fund for the first time in our history which will be in the budget next month,” he stated.

This, he said, was part of reasons why for the first time in the history of the country, President Akufo-Addo appointed a Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development.

“It has never happened before and it shows a focus that we have to move away from the rice and sugar politics to development, to jobs, to education of our people.”

“Nana Akufo-Addo has a lot in store for all Ghanaians and so we are asking you to fully put your prayers and support for this government to succeed, because when we succeed, it is for the success of all Ghanaians and we will do so without discrimination,” he declared.

Appreciation

Dr Bawumia thanked the leadership of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council for the visit.

He said he reached out to members of the Council during the campaign and asked them for prayers and intercession for God to have favour on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.

“You listened to our plea and went into prayer and God answered our prayer and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo became President, and I became Vice President and the NPP formed the government today; so I think as we go and thank all who helped us, we cannot forget you in that particular process.”

He also promised to visit the leadership of the Council at Prang, the traditional home of the Tijaniyya sect anytime soon.

Invocation

On his part, the Spiritual Leader of the Tijaniyya Muslim Mission, Sheikh Khalifa Abdul Faidi Maikano Jallo, thanked God for the NPP's victory.

“We pray that this change that Allah has done for us indeed must be a change in all diverse ways in our lives; be it individual, be it spiritual, be it mental, be educational, intellectual, economical. Allah will touch his heart to become patriotic so that we once again lift the flag of Ghana high,” he said, while wishing the government of Akufo-Addo well.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu