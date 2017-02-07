7 Dead, Several Others Injured Along Techiman Kintampo Road

Seven persons died when a Neoplan Bus with registration number AS 2733 travelling from Bolgatanga to Kumasi collided with a truck with registration number AS 6615 along the Techiman-Kintampo Highway.

The truck carrying tomato was traveling from Kumasi to Burkina Faso.

The accident occurred at 4:50am on Friday at Tano Boasi, near Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The driver of the truck, whose name is not immediately known, died on the spot while his mate who sustained severe injuries was rushed to Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

Five others on board the Neoplan bus also died instantly with several others sustained injuries.

An eyewitness explained that one of the rear tyres of truck burst which collided with the Neoplan Bus in the opposite direction.

Motto Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of Ghana Police Service Commander for Techiman, ASP Andrews Okonengye, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on phone, said one person died upon arrival at the hospital, but failed to disclose the total number of causalities.

From Daniel Dayee, Kintampo