I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Press Release | 7 February 2017 08:36 CET

NUGS Congratulates USAG Executives Elect

By NUGS

The leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students wishes to congratulate the newly elected executives of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG).

We also use this opportunity to wish them well in all their pursuit as they serve University Students in Ghana.

Congratulations.
*_THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES BUT VICTORY IS CERTAIN._*
Long live students
Long live NUGS
Long live Ghana
...signed....
Kwasi Frimpong
(Press & Information Sec)
0201833775
Shadrach Mireku
(General Secretary)
0272366082
Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel
(Coordinating Secretary)
0246970434 / 0501358060
Luqman Abubakari
(President)
0242081344

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Press Release

He who dig a deep pit for his enemy to fall in ,shall definitely fall in.
By: kwaku adu tutu-barce
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img