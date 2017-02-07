NUGS Congratulates USAG Executives Elect

The leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students wishes to congratulate the newly elected executives of the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG).

We also use this opportunity to wish them well in all their pursuit as they serve University Students in Ghana.

Congratulations.

*_THE STRUGGLE CONTINUES BUT VICTORY IS CERTAIN._*

Long live students

Long live NUGS

Long live Ghana

...signed....

Kwasi Frimpong

(Press & Information Sec)

0201833775

Shadrach Mireku

(General Secretary)

0272366082

Yiadom Boakye Emmanuel

(Coordinating Secretary)

0246970434 / 0501358060

Luqman Abubakari

(President)

0242081344