West Gonja District Assembly Swears In Appointees

The Coordinating Director for the West Gonja District, Mr Salifu Mahmood has acknowledged the efforts of all stakeholders in the district for their firm contribution towards the development of the district .

He said this at an Emergency General Meeting at the conference hall of the district on Monday, February 6.

Welcoming members to the meeting, he thanked the hon assembly members, heads of departments and all stakeholders for their dedicated service to the district.

He explained that the main reason for day was to allow the house to undertake the swearing-in of the five government appointees to help run the business of the house as required by law, and also to elect our representatives for Council of State election election slated for Tamale, this month.

'We received numerous wireless messages from the top in relation to this and, the meeting should have been held last Friday, but later we received another message directing us to hold the meeting today'.

He acknowledge the efforts of all staff of the district and admonished all to keep up the hard work.

The five(5) government appointees who were sworn in to help run the business of the house, include Hon Chief Soale Mahama, Siakoni Vug Robert and Gorge Akobga. The rest are Mrs Yussif Zulhanatu and Nyadia Sulemana.

The swearing in was administered by Mr Francis Asobayire, a State Attorney from the regional office.

The appointees took three sets of oaths, thus the Official oath, the oath of Secrecy and the oath of Allegiance.

After the swearing-in, the house immediately proposed three hon members to contest for the position of *Member Presiding*, who is suppose to the run the affairs of the house for the day's business only according to law.

Three members names were moved and seconded. They are Hon Robert Vug(government appointee), Hon Mohammed Mumuni(Apleso electoral area) and Hon Dramani Katribi(DASS electoral area)

After the voting by the hon members, Hon Dramani Katiribi , the assembly man for DASS electoral area was elected to chair the house for the day.

He polled nine (9) votes out of the fifteen (15) votes cast, to beat Mohammed Mumuni, who polled Six(6) votes .

The government appointee, Hon Robert Vug had stepped down for the two to contest.

When sitting resumes, Hon Katiribi then supervised yet another elections. That is, Election for the District Representatives for the election of Council of State Member for the Northern Region. Three Hon assembly Members names were moved and seconded by the assembly.

They are Hon Mohammed Mumuni(Apleso Electoral area), Adam Shaibu(Langbonto/Zongoto area) and Hon Mahama Dinkeri(Ngbaripe/Hangaline area)

After voting, Hon Mohammed Mumuni(10 votes) and Maham Dinkeri(8 votes) were elected to represent the district for the upcoming regional Member of Council of State elections in Tamale, this February, 2017

In his closing remarks, the *Member Presiding* thanked members for their cooperation and support and urged them to remain focus towards the development of the assembly.

Two heads of departments passed through to explained issues to the house.

First was the district Welfare Officer, who took the opportunity to explain the modalities involve in the ongoing registration of new members into the LEAP program.

And the other was the district director for Agriculture, who announced to house about the new policy by the government to embark upon 3 cardinal crops.

Present at the meeting were the Hon members, Heads of departments, the security agencies among others.