Sunyani Municipal Assembly Sworn In Newly Government Appointees

The newly sworn in Government Appointees of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly have been told to learn the assembly system and Standing Orders to make meaningful contributions at the assembly meetings to move the developmental agenda of the assembly forward.

14 newly Appointees, appointed by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), to the Sunyani Municipal Assembly were sworn in at an Emergency Meeting of the assembly today.

The Emergency Meeting was also used to elect two representatives of the General Assembly for the Electoral College, who will be voting on the 9th, February, 2017 for the Brong Ahafo Regional Representative of the Council of State elections.

Honorable Joseph Appiah Mensah, the Assemblyman for Tonsuam Estate and Honorable Evans Kwame Kyere, the Assemblyman for Area One Electoral areas where elected by the members of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly to vote on the Election Day.

His lordship Fred Obikyere, a judge at the Sunyani Magistrate Court B, led the newly government appointees to swear the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Secrecy.

He congratulated them for being appointed by the President, Akuffo Addo to represent them at the Sunyani Municipal assembly.

Before swearing them in, His Lordship Fred Obikyere cautioned the Appointees to take the Oath seriously and be mindful of the consequences of the Oath they took, if they break that Oath.

Mr. Vincent Antwi Agyei, the Director of the Public Affairs (PRO) of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly in an interview with SPACE NEWS, asked the appointees to learn the assembly system and guidelines.

Mr. Antwi Agyei urged them to learn from the old and experienced elected members of the assembly, so to catch up and incorporate into the proceedings of the assembly.

Lawyer Kwaku Antwi Agyei , one of the government appointees , shared his expectations at the assembly meetings with SPACE NEWS.

Lawyer Antwi Agyei said, his first experience at the assembly has taught him that, there is no total discipline at the assembly.

He noted that he is prepared to learn the assembly system and its Standing Orders.

He pledged to do his uttermost best to instill discipline at the assembly meetings.

One minute silence was observed for the former and the late Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Kwasi Oppong Ababio, who passed away, a few weeks ago.