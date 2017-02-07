False Documents To Enroll In Police Force Is As A Result Of Unemployment - Derrick Oduro

Member of Parliament for Nkoranza North, Hon. Major (rtd­) Derrick Oduro has indicates that individuals who present fake documents to enroll in the police service are as a result of unemployment situation in the country.

According to him, people are so desperate in finding jobs and will use every dubious means to get a job.

Hon. Derrick Oduro made this assertion on Space Fm’s, morning flight in reaction to the police command’s directives to withdraw some training recruits for presenting false documents to be enrolled in the country’s police Training schools across the country.

He said some officers in the police force also use the desperation of these individuals to their advantage and take monies from them hence luring them into the force with fake documents.

Major Derrick Oduro said is about time the government put down stringent measures to correct the process of recruitment in the country.

The legislature when asked to comment about the former IGP’S apology to Ghanaians, he said such calls are normal.

The immediate past Inspector General of Police, (IGP) John Kudalor has asked Ghanaians to forgive him if in the discharge of his duties as the number one policeman he unknowingly wronged anyone.

But Major Derrick Oduro reiterates that human as we are he’s likely to step on someone’s toes while discharging his duties hence, his call of apology not out of place.

Until his appointment, Mr. Kudalor had held the position of Director General of Police Operations from 2009 till his elevation as the new IGP. He has a 27-year wealth of experience in the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and the Ghana Police Service.