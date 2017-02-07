Ken Dapaah Appeals To NPP Supporters Not To Take The Law Into Their Own Hands In Retrieving States Assets

The Minister for National Security Mr. Ken Dapaah, has appealed to the general public not to take the law into their own hands in confiscating states property from any individual, adding there are laws that guide such exercises and must be followed.

According to him, government has set up a taskforce who are mandated to retrieve all states property from the hands of such individuals.

Mr. Ken Dappah made this appeal on Space Fm’s morning Flight in reaction to some members of the erstwhile NDC government whose cars have been retrieved by the taskforce.

He has also dismiss the claims from some former officials under the NDC government that such exercise is been carried out by some invisible forces. Adding the taskforce is made of the CID, CUSTOMS, BNI and other security agencies.

He has caution individuals who forcibly confiscate states asset from individuals especially government officials to desist from it and allow the mandated body to do their work.

The minister therefore called on the public to forward their information on any states asset that are in the possession of individual to his outfit and the due process will be followed to retrieve the said assets.

He said all government Assets must be protected irrespective of which government is in power and his ministry is committed to ensure that states assets are not misuse but are well protected and maintained.

Mr. Ken Dapaah made a special reference to Mr. Kofi Adams case and said whiles his cars have been returned to him investigations are underway to unravel the truth.

According to him, the cars were not returned to him because of his personal relationship him but believed the right process was not followed, adding the ministry will not hesitate to retrieve those cars after thorough investigation.

He was quick to add that his government focus is not to witch-hunt any individual or formal government officials but the proper thing must be done in order to move the nation forward.