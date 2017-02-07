GNRC Hospital felicitates social icons

I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
By NJ Thakuria

Guwahati: The Six-mile campus of GNRC Group of Hospitals honoured two social icons in recognition to their contributions to the field of literature, culture and society of Assam. Observing 9th anniversary of the campus, the premier healthcare institution of eastern India felicitated Sahitya Academy award winner Assamese author Nirupama Borgohain and former Gauhati University vice-chancellor Dr Nirmal Kumar Choudhury on 5 February 2017.

Young writer Monalisa Saikia and journalist Nava Thakuria were also felicitated in the function in presence of GNRC chief Dr NC Borah. Satabdee Borah, chief executive officer of GNRC Six-mile campus said that the hospital authority felt privileged to honour all the icons and as a token of gratitude, the GNRC family would bear their healthcare expenses for lifetime.


